Nuru Named ‘CEO of the Year’

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has stated that it was recently conferred with the ‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’ award at the Finnovex West Africa Awards held in Lagos recently.

In addition, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Adam Nuru, emerged as the CEO of the year.

This followed a survey conducted by the organisers of the award which involved bank customers.

The event, co-located with Finnovex West Africa and organised under the patronage of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), provided a platform for industry shaping discussions with experts, thought-leaders and innovators across the financial services community worldwide. The 2-day conference focused on global trends, disruptions and how market players can determine opportunities and respond to the threats. The gathering also provided an opportunity for financial experts to share knowledge on big and pressing issues, ranging from Financial Technology (FinTech) disruptions to financial inclusion, blockchain and regtech.

According to the organisers, the conferment of the ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’ on FCMB, was in recognition of its outstanding achievements, consistent demonstration of customer service excellence and convenience as well as robust technology.

On the award of CEO of the Year to the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Nuru, the Finnovex West Africa conference organisers said, ‘’Nuru has implemented and understood the tech space and spearheaded the digital transformation in the Bank. Both awareness and return on investments have continued to trend positively driven by his leadership in conjunction with the dynamic vision of the Group’s Board of Directors’’.

Speaking on the ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’ award during the presentation at the conference, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said it was another confirmation of the Bank’s unequalled commitment in offering cutting-edge and exceptional services as a forward-looking institution built on the culture of excellence.

According to him, ‘’this award reflects the quality of services we offer at FCMB. It is another validation of our strategic focus to consistently enhance customer experience. This shows that the various transformation initiatives we have deployed across our platforms to meet the needs of our customers are yielding the desired results and appreciated by not just customers, but other stakeholders.”