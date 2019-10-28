Nigerian Universities Need Support of Their Alumni, Says Oyetola

Unilag alumni honours Osinbajo, Osun gov, Tinubu, Dangote, Otedola, others

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on private citizens and alumni associations to get involved in the funding of universities in the country and enable them to carry out their mandate efficiently.Oyetola made this call last Saturday during the golden jubilee celebration of the University of Lagos Alumni Association (ULAA), where he was honoured along other dignitaries that included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others. He was honoured for his contribution to politics and human development.He thanked his alma mater for recognising his modest efforts at giving his utmost to politics and humanity and appealed to all members to join hands with the alumni association to build a better and stronger university that would deliver the Nigeria of their dream.“More than ever, the university needs her alumni to perform its mandate to the nation and the world. More than ever, alumni need to get involved in the funding of their institutions. More than ever, the alumni must use their influence and positions to facilitate development for their institutions.“This is the way to go in this period of national economic dire strait when institutions are struggling for funds so that our alma maters can continue to perform its role as the citadels of learning that churn out manpower for sustainable development,” Oyetola said.He said the award would no doubt spur him to do more: “I am deeply humbled to have been considered for the conferment of the Golden Jubilee Distinguished Alumni Award by the Alumni Association of our alma mater, the prestigious University of Lagos.

“The award is a product of the strength of character and the analytical skills and competencies that I took away from the University of Lagos 41 years ago when I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Insurance and came back to touch it up with a Master of Business Administration years later.

“In my years in the private sector and even as I now serve in the public service, I have always applied these three core skills ‘In deed and In Truth’ as ingrained in my impressionable undergraduate mind by a university that has become the pride of Africa where global leaders are being churned out.

“For me, the award is an invitation and a motivation to offer more profound services to our alma mater, our nation and humanity,” Oyetola added.