Guild of Medical Directors Calls for Immortalisation of Stella Adadevoh

The Guild of Medical Directors and Rights Activists have called on the federal government to immortalise and confer National Honours on the late Dr. Stella Adadevoh.

They made the call yesterday during a commemorative thanksgiving service to honour the life and legacy of Dr Stella Adadevoh at the First Baptist Church in Abuja.

Stella died on August 19, 2014, days after testing positive for the Ebola Virus disease.

She is being remembered for her role in curbing a wider spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing a patient, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government.

When threatened by Liberian officials who wanted the patient to be discharged to attend a conference, she resisted the pressure and said, “for the greater public good,” she would not release him.

On 4 August 2014, it was confirmed that she had tested positive for Ebola virus disease and was being treated.

She died in the afternoon of 19 August 2014 and was survived by her husband and son, among other relatives.

She would have turned 63 years old yesterday (October 27).