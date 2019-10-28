Flood Sacks Several Communities in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna Flood has sacked several communities in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Also, many villagers who came to the Kwakuti market on Saturday could also not return home as the flood had taken over the road and the only bridge linking their village to other parts of the local government.

Several hectares of harvested rice, soya beans and corn yet to be bagged were also washed away by the flood water.

Many of the villagers were seen at Tuna villager watching helplessly as the torrents washed off their farm produce

It was the second time in two months that such incident occurred in the local government. The first was in September, which claimed one life.

It was not known what caused the flood as at the time of going to the press.

A community leader, Sani Nayari, told THISDAY that the flood water was noticed around 4pm on Saturday. “It started slowly but later gathered momentum until it swept through the whole area,” he said, adding that “we have lost all our harvests.”

No government official was seen at the village when THISDAY got there.

In the last couple of weeks many people have been rendered homeless and property worth millions of Naira destroyed as a result of flood caused by heavy rains this year.