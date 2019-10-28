FCMB Expands Branch Network

Oluchi Chibuzor

Residents and businesses in Oshodi, Lagos State, and its environs now have an opportunity to enjoy the services offered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

This is just as the bank has opened an ultra-modern and full-service branch located at Agege Motor Road, opposite the Arena Shopping Complex.

According to a statement, the opening of the new branch in Oshodi, one of the major business hubs in Lagos, was in line with FCMB’s strategic expansion drive and commitment towards bringing its banking services closer to the doorsteps of more people and businesses, while promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, was quoted to have reiterated the bank’s commitment to strategically grow its network and retail business to positively impact the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base and the general public. According to her, “though, most customers prefer to carry out transactions from wherever they are, using our highly convenient and secure alternate channels and ATMs spread across Nigeria, some still prefer human interaction when banking.

“This additional customer touch point will further boost our offerings in line with our core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC) in a conducive and convenient environment.”

Smith, reiterated that FCMB would continue to raise the bar in the way customers are served and the kind of environment under which such services are provided to meet their respective lifestyles.

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, ‘’our Oshodi branch, like other branches of FCMB across Nigeria, brings with it, something special in terms of structure and aesthetics. Part of our commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment, is by use of renewable energy and in this new branch, we have adopted solar technology which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste. It is non-pollutant and great for the environment.”

Adigun, who was represented by the Group Head, Branch Services, Mr. Ademola Idowu, added that, “the branch will also offer excellent customer experience provided by our team of professionals. We are committed to scaling our operation, building the requisite capabilities while deploying the best ways to simplify banking for customers who use our robust technology platform.”

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Alhaji Idris Muse-Ariyoh, commended FCMB for its giant strides in the financial services industry and immense support to its customers and their well-being.