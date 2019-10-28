Bauchi Seals $864m Cement Production Deal with American Firm

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Bauchi State government has signed a $864 million agreement with an American Investment company to produce cement at the Gwana Cement Factory.

The Governor of the State, Senator Bala Mohammed, made the disclosure on Friday, at the opening ceremony of a three-day Special Retreat for the FCT Minister’s Press Corps in Bauchi.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Bauchi State, Abubakar Kari, also said the Constant Return to Scale (CRS) of the investment was worth N2billion.

He similarly revealed that in the area of infrastructure, the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the execution of Kujuru Solar Power Project at $100million, with the Kuwait government for investment of up to $200million, in addition to an agreement with Family Homes Funds for the provision of 2,500 housing units to be distributed across the state at the total cost of N15 Billion.

The government, he said, declared a state of emergency in the health sector, in order to improve healthcare delivery, in addition to paying all counterpart funds to the Bill and Melinda Gates, Dangote Foundations and other development partners.

He told reporters that Bauchi State had issued a standing order to all the 20 Local Government Areas to contribute one per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue to the Bauchi State Health Care Trust Fund, in the light of plan to rehabilitate, renovate and equip all its health institutions within available resources.

“In order to give more dividend of democracy to the good people of Bauchi State, government has awarded contracts for the construction of 92.6 kilometers roads across the State at the cost of N17.3 billion.

“About 50 per cent down payment has been paid and the completion period is between one year and a maximum of three years,” he said.

He disclosed the state had distributed 3,085 sprayers to trained youths on contract spray across the 323 wards of the state, while over one thousand youths had graduated in non-graduate component skills acquisition.

“Our major achievements in the Agricultural Sector was Fertilizer and Agro-the purchase of N600 million and the chemical worth launching of Agricultural Policy of the State, which will take Bauchi State farmers to the promised land”.