ALAT  Supports Socialympics

ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank, has again, delivered on its promise to support its customer’s lifestyle with Socialympics.

On the heels of Wemalympics, Wema Bank’s sporting tournament that brings its staff across to country together to compete in different track and field sports, the bank again supported another sporting event, Socialympics, to promote health and wellness as well as the spirit of sportsmanship among young people.

Organised by Socialiga, a sports entertainment company that aims to bring people together by creating an ambience where people can network and enjoy fun activities, this year’s Socialympics held recently, featured various ball sports, board and arcade as well as tracks games.

Wema Bank and ALAT’s brand ambassador, Teni the Entertainer, one of Nigeria’s best music acts, was also present to add to the fun at the Socialympics and catch some fun herself. Her presence, according to some participants, marks one of the highlights in the daylong event. The ALAT team was also on ground to add spice to the event with different fun games including electronic games and freebies for participants at the ALAT stand.

Giving her remarks, Wema Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communication, Mrs. Funmilayo Falola, stated that the Bank chose to be a part of Socialympics in line with its interest in health and wellbeing of young people and to support what interests them.