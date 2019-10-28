Obaseki’s Job Creation drive: EdoJobs, DSTV train youths on satellite TV installation

…as beneficiaries get starter packs

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs, in partnership with DSTV Office in Edo, have completed training for youths on satellite television installation, as part of strategies to engage youths in productive ventures.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Head, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare said the state government partnered with DSTV Edo Office in training youths as part of the agency’s apprenticeship programme.

Dare said the beneficiaries were trained on installation, sales of appliances, customer services and entrepreneurship, noting that the major focus of the training was to enable the beneficiaries become DSTV certified installers.

“The beneficiaries got their starter kits. While they were on training, they were already earning money, carrying out installations and making sales. Now that they have their tools, they can do much more,” she said.

The Liaison Officer, Edo Skills Development Agency, Mrs Anita Eribo, said the graduation ceremony was for the first batch of the EdoJobs/DSTV Edo Office installation training, adding that the programme would open up different opportunities in the satellite TV sub-sector in the state.

She noted that the training programme lasted for two months, adding “The beneficiaries were shortlisted from EdoJobs database. There are plans to train more people. The initial number was thirty students, but at the end of the day, twenty-one students were able to complete the training.”

One of the participants, Miss Sule Mary Omon, a student of the University of Benin, said the programme was an eye-opener, thanking the state government for the opportunity to acquire a skill.

Mr Osaro Omigie, another participant, also thanked the organisers for the programme, noting that the skill acquired would open up new opportunities in the satellite TV business.

Mr Aiworo Joseph Osaro, of DSTV Edo Office, said that the platform was very educative, urging the students to put what they have learnt to good use.