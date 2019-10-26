Union Bank Edu 360: FG Partners Software Firms to Equip Teacher

Funmi Ogundare



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated government’s readiness to partner with sofware companies in the country so that teachers could be equipped with free laptop computers and data to enhance teaching beyond the walls of the classroom.

Osinbajo disclosed this Thursday, at the second edition of Union Bank annual education festival; Edu360, in Lagos, which drew a wide range of stakeholders across the education ecosystem, including government officials, policy makers, teachers, parents, school owners, students and other key participants. The programme tagged, ‘Education Beyond Walls’, served as a platform for collaboration among the stakeholders, with the goal of accelerating development and much needed investment in the sector.

Represented by the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who declared the three-day ceremony opened, said the Minster of Education is in talks with the companies so that when the teachers get delivery of the computers, they will feel comfortable around their jobs and students can have a seamless interaction with teachers.

According to him, “Education beyond walls describes the education that we have that goes beyond the boundaries of a particular school. Children should be able to interact and technology is a key driver. We believe that teachers have been trained in a particular way, therefore as students begin to migrate into a technological world, we need to enable them to be savvy. Teachers too should be comfortable around technology, they should own computers themselves.

“It is possible for us as a country to restore education to its place, not juxtaposed by entrepreneurship or wealth creation; not looked down upon by certain groups in our society but embraced by all through working assiduously to deliver our respective responsibilities to empower our children and indeed, the future of our dear country Nigeria. “

He congratulated the board and leadership of the bank for the feat by investing in a platform that brought all stakeholders together to discuss such important developments and trends in the sector.

The Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, reiterated the bank’s focus on education as a key driver of national development.

“Our goal over the next three days here at Edu360 is to drive conversations and collaboration that will catalyse action necessary to move our education sector forward. We understand that scaling up government spending on public education is imperative, but to actually move the needle and drive impact, we believe the key is creating scope for private investments in the sector.”

Over 200 teachers from government and private owned schools benefited from free training sessions as part of its drive to upskill the workforce.

In addition to parenting panels and workshops, there were also various activities including digital training sessions, coding and robotics workshops and STEM classes. The fair also featured workshops and seminars to address sensitive issues concerning raising well-adjusted children in today’s world.

Speakers and panelists at the event included Supo Shasore SAN, Helen Marinho, Gossy Ukanwoke, Omowale David-Ashiru, Otto Orondaam and Henry Anumudu among others.

Over 70 exhibitors and partners including leading schools and service providers in and around Nigeria participated in the three-day exhibition.