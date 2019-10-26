Relief Materials for Onitsha Fire Victims 

Traders at Ochanja Market in Onitsha where fire gutted shops and wares, also causing loss of lives last week Wednesday have received relief materials from groups and individuals. A humanitarian group, Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation which visited the market yesterday donated relief materials to help traders who lost their means of livelihood while they await the compensation promised them by the state and federal government. Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Johnbosco Onunkwo who visited victims both in the hospital and market before donating relief materials said the magnitude of the damage was way beyond what he has read in the media.

“This donation is just to keep them for the time being because they have to feed and take care of themselves after losing everything in the incident. We have to help them survive until the state and federal governments assist them as they promised. I am at a loss with the level of destruction that I have witnessed here, I want to state that with what I have seen, the media stories and coverage did not report half of what happened here, this is an unmitigated disaster. I must however urge the State Government led by Govenor Willie Obiano to be more proactive in such matters. The state government should begin to adapt to Health Safety Environment practices, this would have helped the situation,” Onunkwo said.