Lee In-tae Hails Korean Taekwondo Ambassador 

A Ambassador Lee In-tae of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea has hailed the 10th Korean Ambassador Championship which ended last Friday, saying one of the reasons his country is promoting Taekwondo in Nigeria is to promote the Korean culture in Nigeria and helped the country developed its athletes.

“The Ambassador’s Championship is part of our efforts to promote Taekwondo in Nigeria and to help Nigerian athletes to improve their skills so that they can compete on the global stage,” Lee In-tae said.

With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, the Ambassador said the experience garnered from the championship would help beat other competitors in Tokyo and become Olympic medalists.

“Taekwondo has helped strengthened the mutual relationship between Korea and Nigeria. As more Nigerians practice Taekwaondo, they are eager to study the Korean culture,” he noted.

Delta State won the championship with five gold, two silver and two bronze medals, Kebbi came second with three gold, three silver and three bronze medals, while Kano came in third position with three gold and one bronze medal.

Lagos finished fourth with two gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Nigeria Army came in joint fifth position with FCT two gold, two silver and two bronze.

Medallists were presented with taekwondo uniforms, sports bags and training equipment in addition to the national ranking points awarded by the federation.

MVP male and female awards went to Peter Itiku of FCT and Uzoamaka Otuadinma of Delta. They got brand new television, which were presented by the South Korean Ambassador.