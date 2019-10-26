Appeal Tribunal Affirms Al-Makura 

The Court of Appeal seating in Makurdi, Benue State has affirmed the election of the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State and currently senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura. The appeal Tribunal upheld the decision of the Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, which earlier held that Al-Makura of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored the lawful votes and was declared elected in February 2019 senatorial election. The panel of Justices, Jummai Hannatu Sankey and Joseph Eyo Ekanem dismissed the appeal brought before it by Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election. According to result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Al-Makura polled 113,156 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adokwe who garnered 104,595 votes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Google

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

