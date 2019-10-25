Next Up on Trace Live: Simi

Vanessa Obioha

Singer and former X3M Music artiste Simi is the next artiste that will be performing at the Trace Live event. She will be gracing the stage this evening at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos for the October edition of the event.

Themed, ‘Simi: To Be Honest’, the concert will take the audience through a journey of music, and candid opinions and truths from one of Africa’s biggest stars.

Simi’s performance is coming on the heels of Runtown who headlined the show last month and kicked off his ‘Sound God Africa Tour’.

Simi, who is known as someone who uses her voice to fight for truth, will for the first time mix her performance with live and exclusive insights into her world.

Always a night filled with rich music and cultural appreciation, TRACE Live celebrates the beauty of music by highlighting a blend of vocals, instruments, dancers, and an energetic audience. Previous performers include Flavour, Adekunle Gold, Falz, 2Baba, Wande Coal, and Reekado Banks