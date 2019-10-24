Speakers Ready for Outperform Business Confab

Chairman of Troyka Group, Biodun Shobanjo; National President of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME), Prince Degun Agboade; Founder of the Growth Lab Africa, Deji Agboade; CEO of House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye, are among the speakers set to teach and inspire entrepreneurs at the Outperform Business Conference scheduled to take place at Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island on October 31 2019.

The conference, which is organised by Growth Lab Africa is strictly targeted at entrepreneurs, business decision makers and investors and it will highlight appropriate strategies to help them outcompete, thrive and scale.

According to the organisers, attendees will participate in two out of four specific masterclasses on the four key pillars of business which are strategy and marketing, systems and structures, finance and people. They will also connect with potential investors, get free business advice and so much more.

Founder of Growth Lab Africa, Deji Agboade, while speaking about the conference, said “On our continent and especially in our country today, the failure rate of businesses gives cause for concern. The situation is more worrying when you realize that the failure of a business is very often a sentence to a suboptimal life for an entire family as well as a group of friends who also rely on that business to succeed for their daily survival. It is to this end that the Growth Lab Africa is putting together this one-of-a-kind business conference specifically targeted at helping businesses grow and scale.”