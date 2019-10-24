Sanwo-Olu Canvasses for PPP to Boost Health Deliverables

Raheem Akingbolu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that private and public partnerships (PPP) will boost health outcomes.

He made this submission at the opening ceremony for the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference held in Lagos recently.

Riding on the theme of transforming the healthcare sector in Nigeria, Medic West Africa 2019 brought together industry experts such as the Commissioner of Health for Lagos, Delta, Ondo and the Ekiti States, to explore how small and medium health businesses in Nigeria can become more efficient.

Discussions captured the status of the West African Health Systems including the Nigerian Healthcare System in a changing world. Furthermore, the gaps, challenges and opportunities available to Health SMEs were highlighted.

In his opening remarks, Sanwo-Olu said, “I have to commend Medic West Africa for this wonderful initiative. I have visited stands from both local and foreign exhibitors and am very impressed by the products and machinery on display at this event.

“Formidable interactions were also had with the exhibitors and questions were asked to the efficiency of the machinery and products on display. This is one of the ways the government is encouraging partnership with the private sector to grow healthy deliverables.

“We have an interest in such partnerships, as they bring about solutions for and in the healthcare sector. I must also add that technology is moving, and technology in medicine is the future. I am excited that Medic West Africa is in Lagos again. This is where the market is. This is where the conversations are being had. It may take us time, but we are moving.”

Commenting on the opening event, Exhibition Director, Ryan Sanderson, said, “We are pleased to once again start off the most pivotal event in West Africa’s healthcare sector here in Lagos.

“Medic West Africa not only brings together some of the latest solutions in healthcare but serves as a unique platform for all stakeholders to engage and establish important dialogues on how to take healthcare in Africa to the next level.

“This year, we have an impressive list of quality exhibitors from across the world and seasoned keynote speakers lined up for our conference so as to drive conversations for the future and towards the transformation of the healthcare sector in this region.

“Ultimately, our goal is to impact as many lives as possible by providing access to some of these solutions that will optimize operational efficiency in healthcare.”

Medic West Africa is supported by numerous trade associations as well as government agencies such as the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria. Attendance at Medic West Africa trade exhibition is free for healthcare and trade professionals

