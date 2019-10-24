Mobihealth Appoints Adefeko Non-Executive Board Member

Ugo Aliogo

A UK-based start-up telehealth company, Mobihealth International, has appointed the Vice President of Olam, Mr. Ade Adefeko, as a board member.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, the Chief Executive of Mobihealth, Dr. Funmi Adewara, expressed excitement to have Adefeko on board.

She said he would bring on board his versatile and rich industry experience to contribute to the strategic leadership of the organisation and help position it for imminent growth.

According to her, “As a start-up company it was vital to find individuals to fill in gaps in our knowledge and experience. We need a board of well qualified individuals in their specific areas of expertise to create a diverse board that has the right skills, experience and track record of achievement needed to drive Mobihealth in becoming the leading telehealth company across Africa and internationally.”

The statement further noted that Adefeko brings a wealth of experience in the areas of government relations, policy development, angel investing and venture capital, communications and marketing, strategy and business development.

It added the organisation was positing to be Africa’s leading integrated Telehealth company that would change the poor narrative of healthcare leveraging the explosive mobile technology growth across the continent.

Adewara said: “Decrying the massive efflux of doctors and nurses from Nigeria, technology provides an opportunity to bridge the gap in shortages of doctor and convert brain drain to brain gain.

“Given that majority of our doctors are from Western Countries trained to best standards of good medical practice but importantly also Mobihealth provides HIPPA compliant platform for African doctors in the diaspora to give back to the continent and help reduce the impact of brain drain. We also have doctors in Nigeria who complement our services in cases where patient need a further f-2-f evaluation.

“We provide a complete package of care that includes prescription, diagnostics, and treatment, follow up and home health, training and local capacity building. Our intervention will improve the time to diagnosis and treatment, reduce hospital congestions by 60 percent and limit exposure to counterfeit medicines and unqualified personnel. As we make inroad into the Nigeria market and other African countries, we need reputable and formidable people to help make this mission a reality and I look forward to working with every board member as we go into full operation.”