Firms Partner to Deepen Broadband Penetration

By Emma Okonji

e.Stream Networks Limited, a large enterprise internet service provider in Nigeria and Avanti Communications Group Plc (Avanti), a leading provider of satellite data communications services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have signed an agreement to jointly improve broadband penetration across Nigeria by providing the latest Ka-band satellite broadband services to end user-consumers and enterprises located in rural and remote areas of the country.

Under the arrangement, e.Stream Networks will leverage Avanti’s newest satellite, HYLAS 4, which was launched in April 2018 but began operations in July 2018 would see broadband connectivity through 64 fixed spot beams and four steerable beams that add capacity in existing coverage or enable reach to new areas.

Chief Technology Officer at Avanti, David Bestwick, said: “It is the biggest and most powerful communication satellite that Orbital has ever built’. This partnership would enable eStream Networks deliver highly flexible, fast and secure broadband services with 100 per cent in-country coverage, internet services can now be quickly deployed across areas where fixed infrastructure is not available.

Avanti’s fully operational Nigerian Gateway will provide secure, high-quality data connectivity for e.Stream customers whether they are small businesses, large enterprise or government departments.”

Chief Operating Officer at Avanti, Libby Barr, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with e.Stream and look forward to building a strong relationship, enabling the rollout of satellite broadband services across Nigeria.”

Chief Executive Officer of e.Stream Networks Limited, Muyiwa Ogungboye, added “Our partnership with Avanti will open up new frontiers that will revolutionize the use of broadband services to Homes, SMEs and Enterprises. Delivery of high speed and affordable Internet and Voice services to remote underserved markets will receive a major boost with the Ka band solution.”