Firm Launches Online Recruitment Portal

By Emma Okonji

Getajobng.com, an online platform that brings job seekers and job recruiters together, has been launched in Lagos. The online portal, which is driven by C & I Leasing, which is into fleet management, marine business and personnel outsourcing business, was borne out of the need to bridge the existing huge gap between job seekers and job recruiters, as well as address the several lapses in recruitment exercise. The online platform has been designed to uniquely match job seekers and job recruiters.

Speaking at the launch of the Job portal in Lagos recently, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of C & I Leasing, Mr. Andrew Otike-Odibi, said: “Getajobng.com is a product of the Personnel Outsourcing Business arm of C & I Leasing, designed to bridge the existing gap between job seekers and job recruiters and as well address the lapses that exist in recruitment exercises.”

According to him, the portal had been designed to be user-friendly and that users must not be tech savvy to make use of the portal.

“The portal comes with strong security features that will protect users data anytime they log on the portal.

“We have given a window of three months for organisations and individuals to access the portal free of charge to experience its ease of navigation and access. After three months, we will work out modalities where users will pay minimal charges to access the portal. As a company, we have actually test-run the portal for seven months and found it suitable for use, hence its official launch,” Otike-Odibi said.

Addressing the issue of data protection, Otike-Odibi said: “We are aware of the data protection regulation that is currently being implemented by the National Information Technology Development Agency of Nigeria (NITDA) and our portal has the features to protect the data of every individual that will access the portal to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CVs). The data of people on our server are encrypted end to end and our staff do not have access to such data, except authorised.

To avoid scammers who may want to defraud people using our portal, we carryout regular background and security checks on all organisations and individuals that post information on our job website.”

Managing Consultant, AKMS Consulting Ltd, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola. who was the keynote speaker at the launch, addressed key challenges with recruitment in Nigeria in her presentation. She noted that Nigeria ranked 152 out of 157 countries in the World Bank Human Capital Index, yet as at 2018, nearly a quarter of the workforce were unemployed and 20 per cent underemployed. This she said, was largely as a result of the “employability skills” that many graduates lacked, making it hard for them to transit into the workplace.

While proffering solutions to the existing challenges, Oyagbola advised that job seekers be strategic in their search, get professional help, and clarify their needs before they go searching. On the recruiter’s side, she advised that hiring managers should reposition their employer brand and regularly engage with the talent community.

Giving the features of the job portal, Consultant, Getajobng, Mr. Temitope Niyi, said: “The platform is designed to connect job seekers to job recruiters and help organisations find the best candidate for the available job. The platform offers job vacancies, it offers age brackets, qualification and sex of job seekers. We also have assessment section on the platform, where job seekers are assessed and shortlisted for job recruiters.”