Polaris Bank Partners NIPR

Polaris Bank Limited has disclosed that it recently went into a partnership with the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to organise the fourth Lagos Digital PR Summit to expose and equip participants with contemporary techniques and insights in the fast-growing media and communication practice.

The bank had between May and June this year, sponsored capacity building workshop on, “Danger of Fake News to the Society,” which had over 70 journalists drawn across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The two-day experiential summit, which was expected to attract gathering of communicators, was focused on achieving collective intelligence aimed at equipping PR practitioners with high-level digital public relations strategies, tactics, how-to’s and skills to carry out their jobs better and uplift their social media campaign results.

According to a statement by the bank’s Head Strategic Brand Management and Communication Nduneche Ezurike, “We recognise that although there are amazing opportunities on the web, to be successful, one needs to understand how the medium works and this is why we have partnered and sponsor Lagos Chapter of NIPR to host the 4th Lagos Digital PR Summit to ready the mind of practitioners and participants, and show them the tools and strategies to cut through the clutter so as to connect more deeply with a wider audience.”

“The summit offers a huge variety of benefit for the participants as they will learn, among other things, practical knowledge on how to understand and adapt to the fast-growing digital communication landscape; find and connect with influencers and journalists; and reach a better and wider audience,” the statement read.

The event which is targeted at Generation X and millennials who are managing communications for government, corporate, media and non-governmental organisations and others, held in Lagos.

AWIEF Set to Hold Conference

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the keynote speakers for its annual conference taking place in Cape Town between 29th and 30th October 2019 for the advancement of women in Africa as innovators and entrepreneurs.

AWIEF, which this year celebrates the 5th anniversary of its benchmarking conference, expo and awards, has more than 60 African and global thought leaders across business and politics to share insight and thought leadership, on the conference agenda.

The conference theme this year is, Enhancing Impact: Digitalisation, Investment and Intra-African Trade. The two-day event aims to promote and accelerate the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses for Africa’s inclusive economic growth; share entrepreneurship trends; connect and network with trailblazers from all over Africa and beyond.

AWIEF 2019 Keynote speakers are Dr Vera Songwe, United Nations Undersecretary General and Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA); Arunma Oteh, Academic Scholar, Oxford University and former Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank; Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Chancellor Nelson Mandela University and former Vice President and Special Envoy on gender to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The high-profile global speaker faculty include H.E. Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, former Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia and Minister of Women Affairs; Honourable (Prof) Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disability, South Africa; Virginia Blaser, Consul General of the United States Consulate General Cape Town; John Groarke, Mission Director, USAID Southern Africa; Barbara Makhubedu, Chief Financial Officer, Shell South Africa; Wendy Luhabe, Economic Activist, Social Entrepreneur and founder of the Women Private Equity Fund and co-founder WINDE; Michael Hailu, among others.

Design Africa Showcases Fashion

From its announcement in September to its fashion show finale recently, fashion lovers thronged Eko Hotel and Suites for Design Fashion Africa (DFA) to be met with all forms of awe, inspiration and creativity.

With its maiden edition, DFA captured hearts as thousands of hopefuls submitted their designs in tons. The event, which was free to attend and sponsored by international premium beer brand, Heineken, featured avenues for fashion entrepreneurs of all levels to thrive and connect with clients and potential partners through the Fashion Marketplace, avenues for growing designers to gain mastery through the Fashion Academy handled by internationally renowned fashion professionals, and a Fashion Show night of music, fashion and fun.

Commenting on the brand’s involvement in a fashion event such as DFA, the Senior Brand Manager – Heineken, Mfon Bassey, said: “This is the first of its kind and it definitely would not be the last time we will be invested in fashion and fashion events such as Design Fashion Africa. This is because we consider it an industry with so much to offer the world, especially as fashion itself is a recurring unifier of cultures. DFA is on to something not only great, but also game changing, and we find that our brand has a lot in common with what this represents.”