Over 60 Schools to Participate in Channels U18 Athletics Classics

Over 60 secondary schools from the six districts of Lagos State are expected to participate in the second edition of the Channels U-18 Athletics Classics scheduled to hold between Wednesday, 13th and Thursday 14th of November, 2019 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to the Technical Director of the Classics, Prince Henry Amike, this year’ competition is expected to be an improvement on last year’ where key talents were discovered.

Amongst the discovered athletes was Fatola Adedoyin who went on to represent Nigeria at the Africa Youth Games.

According to the organisers, athletes who are secondary school students and are below 18 years are expected to take part in the Two-day meet.

Events to feature in the competition includes 100, 200,400 and 800 metres races. And also the 4X100 and 4X400 relay races. Alongside long jump, high jump and short put.

“The overall aim of the competition is to discover and develop talents that abound in our secondary school system,” stressed the organisers.

About 49 secondary schools took part in last year’ inaugural championship which recorded some outstanding results.