Makinde Flags off Construction of Rumuogba Bridge in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off the construction of Rumuogba Flyover in the heart of Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government.

Performing the flag off on behalf of the Rivers State Government, Makinde declared that Wike has developed a legacy of promises kept.

The Rumuogba Flyover is one of the three bridges that Wike promised the people during his inauguration for a second term.

Makinde said: “This is what the Rivers State Governor promised the people of Rivers State and he is delivering on his promise.

“By paying 70 per cent in advance, Governor Wike is saying that there should be no variation. He has provided the yam, he has provided the knife and nothing should stop the peeling of the yam.

“During his first term, Governor Wike was known as Mr Projects. Up till now he is still Mr. Projects.”

He said that by investing in good roads, Wike is improving the economy of Rivers State.

“Good roads mean easier commute for the people of Rivers State. This will easily resort to economic development for the state.

“Bad roads mean wastage of man hour. The investment in roads is for the good of our people.

“With 70 per cent of the funds released, Julius Berger is duty bound to use the funds judiciously. I urge Governor Wike to maintain this energy and momentum. “

Makinde said the Oyo State Government under his leadership is also delivering democracy dividends, adding that the construction of Iwo Interchange is one of such initiatives.

In his address, Wike, stated that the state has released 70 per cent of the total contract sum to Julius Berger.

“We will pay the balance when the construction work gets to 90 per cent. We have paid you during the rainy season. So you will work during rainy season. The 16 months slated for the completion of the three flyover bridges started on the day we paid. That is our agreement with Julius Berger,” he said.

Wike announced that the bridge would be called “Rumuogba Flyover bridge”.

He said popular name of the area, Artillery, is a military concept, pointing out that the Rivers State Government is committed to promoting names of communities where projects are sited.

The governor charged Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to use Rivers People as sub-contractors for the projects.

“We have sourced money to pay for these projects. Therefore, all the sub-contractors should be from Rivers State. We will not be happy with Julius Berger if they do anything different,” he said.

He urged the traditional ruler of the area to work hard to ensure that the youths cooperate with the contractor to deliver on the project.

He said that he will personally supervise the project to ensure that Julius Berger does not face any hindrance.