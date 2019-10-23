LG Organises Empowerment Programme

The Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Vocational Training & Education Institute recently commenced sessions on life skill and vocational skills empowerment programme

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the centre, Babatunde Ogundiran, he implored all successful shortlisted students for the programme to resume at the institute and be focused on their goals at the institution despite the fact that the programme is tuition free.

He further stated, that no act of indiscipline would be condoned in the course of the program.

The Program Manager, Funmi Oluwole further re-emphasised Freedom Foundation and ACT Foundation’s commitment towards building a virile Nigerian Economy through empowering youths and young women. According to her “This empowerment program is one of such programs the Freedom Foundation have conducted in collaboration with ACT Foundation for more than three years.:”

The coordinator also used the medium to appreciate both Freedom and ACT Foundation for uplifting and adding value to our youths. While calling on other NGOs to borrow a leaf from Freedom and ACT Foundation, he also extended gratitude to the Council Boss, Bolaji Muse Ariyoh, for giving his support to the success of the program and also keeping to his promise of liberating the youths of Oshodi out of poverty.

Oshodi -Isolo Local Government vocational / trainning Institute is a center for Human Capital developments through vocational trainning and ICT skills.