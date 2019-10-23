FG Urged to Block Leakages in Public Sector

Sunday Ehigiator

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, has called on the federal government to bock all the leakages in government revenues, so to be able to pay the recently increased minimum wage across all levels of workers in the public sector.

He also urged the government cut down on its spending, and use the proceeds to create employment for youth.

He made this remarks while speaking to THISDAY at the 19th National Conference of the Council of Knights, Methodist Church Nigeria, recently held in Lagos state.

“And I am happy with the directives by the president to the federal fiscal allocation committee to cut down on the salaries of the legislative, executive, and judicial arm of government.

“You have to save money to employ the youth. So many youths are graduates and are underpaid even if they are employed. They are just serving sacrificially even doing more than some of them that are in the office. But what they give them at the end of the. Month is so bitter.

“And that is one of the reasons those who cannot resist the heat, and stress go into crime. If they give good education, quality roads, energy, basic infrastructure, food on everyone’s table, u want to tell you that crime would reduce by 80 per cent, because everyone would feel satisfied.

“So apparently, what is causing insecurity is the undoing of those at the helms of affairs. They contribute to insecurity.

“And as Isaac Newton in the study of elementary physics said in the third law of gravitation, ‘action and reaction are always equal and opposite’. So what we are seeing in the country today is a negative reaction from what was caused by the government. That is what leads to robbery, to kidnapping, to banditry, and vandalism.”

He added: “If you want to curb these things, let’s return to the level of orders, and share our national cake in a way that each person has a bite. Only then would crime end. Lawmakers and others must cut down the cost of governance.

“On minimum wage, if they say that they are paying N30,000, they should also adjust it to other levels. According to what I heard from the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, they stopped at level seven.

“There is leakage in NNPC, NDDC and those that collect our taxes, and we know these things. So let us stop the leakages and use the money to judiciously pay the workers, those who work for the government, and those who are sweating and risking their lives.

“I don’t hate government nor envy them, but we just have to do things right. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. That would curb the incidents of restiveness in this country.”