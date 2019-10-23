Babangida Specialist Hospital to Commence Kidney Transplant

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, Niger State would soon commence kidney transplant, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Maku Sidi, disclosed this yesterday.

Sidi said all the necessary equipment for the exercise has been acquired and installed, adding that “test runs” have been carried out on some patients using the equipment in the hospital but the transplants were completed in health institutions outside the state.

“I can confirm to you that the exercise carried out were successful. One of the people a woman has married and given birth,” he said.

He added that the IBB Specialist Hospital has also been carrying out series of kidney dialyses successfully, disclosing that the hospital has developed its “e-medicine” status which would give opportunity to patients to be electronically informed of when they should see a doctor, adding that very soon “you will not carry cards and files around in the hospital.”

The permanent secretary advised Nigerians to stop wasting their hard earned resources on “medical tourism” because “we have what you are going out to look for here.”

Maku Sidi disclosed that as a result of high rate of malnutrition among infants, the state government has declared a “state of emergency” in Mashegu and Mariga local government areas of the state with the administration paying special attention to the affected children.