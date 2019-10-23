2020 Budget: N’Assembly Committee Commends Registrar as JAMB Remits N3bn to FG

The sterling performance and the remittance of N3billion to the coffers of the federal government, yesterday attracted commendations from members of the Senate and House Committees on Tertiary Education and Services for the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Oloyede had appeared before the joint sitting of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services.

Although the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, defended the 2020 budget of the ministry, the joint sitting took note of the exceptional performance of JAMB under Oloyede.

After the exit of the Minister of Education was presented, the overall budget before the two committees, the Registrar of JAMB was called to make his presentation.

The Registrar first reviewed the performance of 2019 budget where he revealed that JAMB has stopped receiving capital allocation and overhead allocation from the federal government since 2017.

He said the Board has taken over the total funding of its capital and overhead cost.

A member of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education, Senator Sam Egwu (Ebonyi-North) commended the Registrar for “repositioning JAMB from negativity to positivity.”

He said when he was Minister of Education, “the Registrar then was among the top vice chancellors.

Oloyede moved a motion that “JAMB Registrar should take a bow and leave.”

While seconding the motion, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) commended the JAMB Registrar for “turning the Board around.”

He commended the remittances of the Board for the past three years to the Federation Account.

Also, Hon. Musbau Kolawole (Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Lagos) also commended the Registrar of JAMB.

Thereafter, the Co-Chairmen Sen. Ahmed Baba Kaita (Senate) and Hon. Aminu Suleiman (House) called for a voice vote that “the JAMB Registrar should take a bow and leave.”

Oloyede, however, said with the ongoing reforms, JAMB has not been getting capital allocation and overhead allocation from the federal government.

He said JAMB has set aside another N2billion for capital development.

He said: “A major problem of the Board is examination malpractice and the involvement of parents who actually are the perpetrators of examination malpractice.

“The Board has no problem that is insurmountable since I have been appointed to solve the problems. Lamenting about problems would be of no use.

“The Board as usual, despite the reduction of application cost by 30 per cent has returned N3billion to the federal government this year apart from the N2billion set aside for capital development. The Board shall aspire to make higher returns next year while making considerable improvement in the quality of its services.”