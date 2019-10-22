VP Osinbajo’s Wife Commends Julius Berger AFP’s Excellent Furniture Quality

Bennett Oghifo

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has commended the products of Abuja Furniture Production (AFP), the furniture manufacturing arm of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. The commendation came just as visitors thronged the Exclusive Grand Reception 2019 organised by AFP and its premium grade German home appliances and kitchens partner, Miele.

A statement by Julius Berger said Mrs. Osinbajo headed straight to the exhibition stand of Julius Berger AFP, upon arrival at the Federal Palace Hotel venue of the exhibition, and was conducted round the AFP stand by the company’s Sales Manager, Mr. Uche Ozoewulu. “At the end of the tour, Mrs Osinbajo, who was accompanied by some of her aides, commended the fine finishing of AFP’s furniture products even as she said, “I was also at the AFP exhibition in Abuja sometime in the past. Your products have good finishing; and they are commendable.”

Same day, at the Exclusive Grand Reception organised at the high-end partnership showroom Sanusi Fafunwa street, Victoria Island Lagos, AFP and Miele shone brilliantly as its numerous invitees who stomped the event enthused and laud the AFP and Miele’s unrivalled display of exquisite interior design solutions.

For the AFP, the exhibition and reception was to enable its very enlightened, discerning, worthy and highly valued clientelle to see and learn more about AFP’s strong, stylish and comfortable furniture range and offerings.

As Nigeria’s four time consecutive award-winning Furniture Company of the Year, the AFP remains an integral part of Julius Berger’s most trusted and reliable value chain; AFP is guided by high international standards in quality and innovation. AFP’s product and service portfolio includes corporate furniture, living room furniture as well as interior design solutions for the bedroom, kitchen, internal doors, wardrobes, wall panelling, window decorations and wooden floors, including after sales and dependable maintenance services.

For Miele, the company parades a wide range of top quality German domestic and home appliances like washing machines, food warming drawers, post-modern electrical and gas cookers, wine conditioning units, and robotic home cleaners among several others.

Julius Berger officials who graced the exhibition and reception events included the Company Secretary, Barr. Mrs. Cecilia Madueke, the Commercial Manager of the AFP, Norbert Kossmann, and the AFP Sales Manager, Uchenna Uzoewulu. The Head, Media Relations Office of the Julius Berger Group, Prince Moses Duku, and the Head, Corporate Communications Julius Berger, Mr. James Agama, were also in attendance. The Media Liaison Officer Julius Berger Region West Lagos, Emmanuel Isibor, also came for the exhibition.

The Managing Director of Miele, Mr. Mustapha Olorunimbe was also personally on hand to receive visitors at both the Miele stand at the exhibition which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, and later at the grand reception for clients and guests at the Sanusi Fafunwa Victoria Island showroom.

A host of radiant AFP and Miele Sales and technical consultants, including Shamsi, Sophie, Cynthia, Sandra and Pamela were also present to attend to guests at the events.