Retired General Clark is Dead

Former Military Secretary (Army), Major General Henry Udumebrayen Clark (Rtd), is dead. He was aged 70.

He died at his residence in Warri on October 15, two days to his 71st birthday.

The late General Clark had a distinguished military career in the Nigerian army and received several honours and awards including the Forces Service Staff (FSS), Meritorious Service Star (MSS), Distinguished Service Star (DSS), Member of Federal Republic (MFR).

An outstanding officer and scholar, Clark was a graduate of several universities including Nigerian Defence Academy; University of Kansas, USA, where he bagged Bachelor of Arts (BA) Political Science, 1983; University of Oklahoma, where he was awarded Master of Public Administration in 1984; University of Oklahoma, USA, for his Doctorate Course Work, 1985; University of Ibadan, Nigeria, where he bagged Master of Science (MSc), Strategic Studies, 1995, and Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria, where he obtained Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D), Public Administration, 2000.

During his military career, Clark held several command, staff and instructorship appointments in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Armed Forces establishments. These include academic registrar, Nigerian Defence Academy; Director of Operations, Defence Headquarters where he supervised the operations in ECOMOG, UNAMSIL, Bakassi, Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

His last appointment was Commandant (Head) Infantry Corps Centre and School, Jaji.

The late general, who was a younger brother of Ijaw leaders, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, was married with children and grand children.