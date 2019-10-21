Sports Minister Inaugurates AFN Committee Today

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare will today inaugurate a committee to review the participation of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar as part of measures to forestall a re-occurrence of the challenges that resulted in a poor showing for Team Nigeria at the championships.

The inauguration, which is scheduled to hold by 2pm at the Media Centre Package ‘ A’,Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja,in a press statement signed by Olusade Adesola,the Ministry’s permanent secretary will set the terms of reference for the Committee, chiefly amongst which will be to investigate the factors responsible for the less than impressive performance of Nigeria’s athletes at the championships as well as the remote and immediate factors responsible for the avoidable disqulification of Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru.

The committee will also be saddled with the responsibility to make recommendations that will ensure improved performance of Nigeria’s athletes at major championships as well as any other recommendations as may be deemd fit.

It would be recalled that the Minister directed the recall of Mr Sunday Adeleye, Technical Director of the AFN from the Championships on the heels of avoidable massive and unacceptable technical and administrative lapses that embarrassed the nation.

Nigeria won a bronze medal at the championships courtesy of long jumper,Ese Brume who became the second Nigerian to win a field event medal in the history of the competition