Osun Pledges to Partner World Bank

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governments of Osun State has pledged its continued support for the World Bank, and other multinational donor agencies in implementing various intervention projects in the state, to create employment, reduce poverty and promote sustainable livelihood for the people of the state.

The State Governor, Mr.Gboyega Oyetola, gave the pledge, in Osogbo, at the osun state University, through Prof. Olalekan Yinusa, the Supervisor, Budget and Economic Planning, during the flag-off ceremony of a three- months skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training, organized by the National Directorate of employment (N D E), that was supported by the world Bank, under the auspices of Youth Employment and Social Support Operation(YESSO)

He said the present, and immediate past administration in the state have designed and adopted various measures aimed at combating the menace of joblessness in the state.

The initiative is expected to productivity in the state as well as promote rural development.

“There are endless opportunities for our citizenry, if we all continue to join hands to fight the unemployment scourge presently afflicting the society at large,” he said.

The governor noted with satisfaction that the World Bank, came to the state to understudy the workings of the O’YES ( osun youth empowerment scheme) which was adopted by the world Bank and replicated as YESSO (Youth Employment and Social Support Operation).

He praised the efforts of the National Directorate of Employment, which is the anchoring agency for “Skills – for. Job” S4j component, and all other federal Government agencies operating in the state.

He said as a government, “we will continue to provide enabling environment for all federal government agencies, and we shall continue to watch with keen interest their activities, and performances towards the Socio, Economic development of the state”.

Oyetola, emphasised that the State Economic Summit, meetings and conferences with National, international investors, and Osun indigenes at home hand in the diasporas were yielding fruitful results.

The governor enjoined the 2,200 unemployed youths and women selected across some communities in the state to benefit from the training, to make the best of the opportunity, saying white collar jobs are not readily available.

Also speaking at the occasion the Director General of the NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argugu, who was represented by, Mrs. Rosalyn Olaomi, the National Focal Person, said, the skill for job (s4j) component of YESSO which kicked off in Osun early in the year with 500 participants under the first cycle pilot training was now entering the third cycle within a year, with close to 3000 beneficiaries.

According to the Director General, the project has been in conformity with international best practice.

The NDE, he said, was adequately supported by the World Bank, the federal government and Osun State Government. He commended the state government for its efforts in making the training successful and for putting adequate structures in place such as the state operation coordinating unit (SOCU), which guarantees smooth implementation of YESSO “Skills for Job” activities in the state.

He reassured of the capacity of NDE as a federal government agency in skills acquisition, job creation, employment generation and poverty reduction in Nigeria, which he said was being demonstrated across the 16 states currently participating in skills for job (S4J) pilot phase such as Bauchi, Niger, Cross River, Kwara, Oyo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo, Abia, Sokoto, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Borno and Yobe.

He emphasised that throughout the training period, the federal government through the World Bank support would ensure prompt payment of monthly stipend to beneficiaries, who would receive skills training of their choice at no cost to them.

The NDE DG, also commended the Osun state University, for fulfilment of adequacy of personnel, and infrastructure necessary for hosting the training programme, while enjoying the institution to sustain its efforts in that direction.