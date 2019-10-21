FG Inducts 152 Metrology Officers

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Richard Adebayo, has conducted the induction of 152 inspectors to facilitate weights and measurement standards in the Nigerian trading space.

He charged the inspectors to be professional in their dealings and ensure standards of trade facilities are maintained

The minister said: “Today the ministry is inducting 152 weights and measurement inspectors in line with the provisions of Section 9 of the weights and measurement act which states that non one shall attain to weighing or measuring by all means, except he holds a certificate from the superintendent that he has sufficient knowledge and skill for the proper performance of duty.

“Therefore to enhance standards, you are task is to ensure compliance and adherence to metrological and measurement standards as you’re now certified inspectors and legal metrology officers of weights and measures.”