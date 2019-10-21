Boko Haram Kills Four Soldiers in Borno

Eight terrorists killed by own landmines

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja with agency report

Four soldiers were killed during a clash with insurgents in Jakana village, 42 kilometers from Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

This comes as eight insurgents were decimated by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) they laid for the Nigerian troops at Lamba’a Forest along Jakana – Mainok Road in the state.

Fighting reportedly erupted late Saturday when troops ambushed a convoy of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) near Jakana village, 42 kilometres (26 miles) from Maiduguri.

“We lost four soldiers and a member of the vigilante group in the fighting,” a military officer said.

“The terrorists came in large numbers and our troops fought gallantly but they were overwhelmed,” added the officer who asked not to be identified for fear of sanction.

Several troops were also injured and four trucks were lost to the militants, he said.

The insurgents were riding in pick-up trucks fitted with machine guns according to an anti-jihadist militiaman who confirmed the death toll.

Meanwhile, eight terrorists were killed when their vehicle encountered back landmine they had planted for troops.

A statement by Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu IlIyasu, said the insurgents were killed in a tactical blunder.

“As the artillery bombardment and ground assault by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) intensify across Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, more Boko Haram casualties are being recorded.

“In a clear case that can be best described as a tactical boomerang, some marauding Boko Haram criminals elements who were escaping the unbearable battle heat turned on them by Nigerian Army troops met their waterloo”, he said.

He said “one of their vehicles, a Toyota Sam Sahara Model, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laid by them against NA (Nigerian) troops at Lamba’a Forest along Jakana – Mainok Road in Borno State.

“The self-inflicted destruction consumed seven Boko Haram criminals while eight others suffered severe injuries. Consequently, troops have mobilised to the general area for route clearance and mop-up operation”.

Iliyasu also disclosed that a syndicate that specialises in smuggling smoked fish from the Lake Chad region for sale in some parts of Nigeria was busted by the troops.

He said the proceeds from the sales are believed to be channeled into the procurement of food stuff, groceries, drugs, toiletries, vehicle spare parts and other items for the sustenance of the terrorists’ activities.

“Relatedly, troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, while acting on intelligence, raided the residence of some suspected illegal fish smugglers near Water Board Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Four suspects were arrested and 16 sacks of smoked fish concealed in a room were recovered.

“In a similar operation conducted by troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole on Oct. 10 intercepted nine vehicles loaded with smoked fish consignments at Bukarti in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe en-route Hadejia in Jigawa.

“Consequently, 18 suspects including drivers, conductors, mechanics and agents were also apprehended,” he said.

The army spokesperson further said that troop on `Operation Positive Identification’ at a check point along Baga road arrested one Musa Ishaku in possession of a fake Nigeria Customs ID card which he had been using to deceive security agencies.

In Kaduna, he said that troops of 1 Division rescued four kidnapped students from bandits at Gurmi Village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state after exchange of fire with the bandits.

“In Rivers State, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison raided a suspected Sea Pirates Camp at Tingibibi Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspected sea pirates, who obviously could not withstand the overwhelming fire power of the troops, fled the enclave in disarray.

“Items recovered from the camp include one AK47 Rifle magazine, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three cartridges, one binocular and three para red rocket.

“In the same vein, troops neutralised one armed robber during an anti-robbery operation at Adipet Filling Station along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

“Others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Similarly, following confessional statements made by a notorious bandit/kidnap kingpin, named Yellow, troops of 3 Brigade tracked and arrested one of his gang members, Dahiru Dogo in Falgore Forest in Kano State,” he said.