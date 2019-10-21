Akeredolu a Performer, Says Ondo Monarch

The Olugbo of Ugbo in Ondo State, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan has described the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, as a performer whose performances in the last two and half years have transformed the state positively.

Olugbo, who is the chairman of the state Oba Council, said the Akeredolu administration has carefully, but deliberately pursued the economic growth of the state, which he said is now impacting positively on the progress of the state.

The traditional ruler spoke in Abuja weekend at the African Governor Award For Innovative Leadership (AGAFIL) and the official Investiture & Conferment of AGAF honour on Akeredolu.

He said the governor had shown his passion for the progress and development of the state with the way he is pursing the establishment of the deep sea port in the state, which according to him, will give the sunshine economic liberation.

The monarch also commended the construction of the Ore Flyover by the Akeredolu administration, describing the project as live-saving and impactful.

The Olugbo assured that with the massive achievements of the governor in less than three years, the people of the state should be rest assured of unprecedented turnaround of the state.