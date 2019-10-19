Mobihealth Appoints Adefeko  Board Member

A UK-based start-up telehealth company, Mobihealth International has appointed the Vice President of Olam, Mr. Ade Adefeko, as a Board member. According to a statement made available to THISDAY, the Chief Executive of Mobihealth, Dr. Funmi Adewara, expressed excitement to have Adefeko on board. She said Adefeko would bring his versatile and rich industry experience to contribute to the strategic leadership of the organisation as well as help position it for imminent growth.

According to her, “As a start-up company it was vital to find individuals to fill in gaps in our knowledge and experience. We need a board of well qualified individuals in their specific areas of expertise to create a diverse board that has the right skills, experience and track record of achievement needed to drive Mobihealth in becoming the leading telehealth company across Africa and internationally.” The statement further noted that Adefeko brings a wealth of experience in the areas of government relations, policy development, angel investing and venture capital, communications and marketing, strategy and business development. It added the organisation is positing to be Africa’s leading integrated Telehealth company that would change the poor narrative of healthcare leveraging the explosive mobile technology growth across the continent.