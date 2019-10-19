Lush Hair Unveils Brand Ambassador at MBGN Pageant

Premium hair extension brand, Lush Hair, has unveiled its Brand Ambassador at the just concluded ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Pageant in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The new ambassador, Miss. Cynthia Afuzy, was one of the contestants at 2019 MBGN pageant from Adamawa State, and was officially crowned at the contest.

While Nyekachi Douglas from Rivers State, emerged the MBGN 2019, Afuri was officially crowned ‘Miss Lush’ at the event and won for herself N500,000 as a result of the new deal.

According to the company, the new brand ambassador would enjoy a year supply of products, represent the brand at events as well as get free access to the brand office amongst other juicy perks.

Lush hair, an official sponsor of the 2019 MBGH pegeant, also engaged the 37 contestants in series of fun-filled activities including hair masterclass/ trainings, individual video presentation, music and dance challenge, amongst others.

Speaking, Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Sukhm Pannu, stated that the brand’s support for the pageant was part of its commitments to promoting the beauty and culture of Nigeria.

“It is our utmost pleasure to have been a major sponsor of the highly rated pageant in and outside Nigeria and most importantly, having our ambassador emerge from it.

“We are conversant with and quite appreciative of the rigorous grooming and selection process the ladies have been exposed to, matching the international standard. This undoubtedly demonstrates that we have taken the best step in the right direction in settling for one of the beauty queens, he added.

Also speaking at the event, Special Adviser to the Bayelsa state Governor on Tourism Development & Entertainment, Guy Murray Bruce, commented on the theme of the event, ‘Every Woman’ as being apt.

He said: “The theme ‘Every Woman’ encapsulates the true definition of the woman, who is a nurturer, care giver, working woman, wife and professional, the list is endless. The theme also lends its meaning towards the national fight against the increase in girl child rape, girl child slavery, child trafficking and early girl child marriage. I hereby seize this rare opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Bayelsa for its warmth support and hospitality as well as to our sponsors, including, Tolaram Group, owners of Lush Hair and Silverbird Group, amongst others .They have in no small way ensured the success of this historic event.”