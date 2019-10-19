Firm Moves to Drive Insurance Penetration 

A leading financial service provider, Old Mutual Limited, has strengthened moves to increase insurance penetration in the country by launching a new e-commerce website.

According to the company, the development was part of its commitments to helping Nigerians to achieve their dreams and plan a positive future.

It stated that the new website would ensure that consumers had improved access to insurance service as well as affords users opportunity to easily navigate through Old Mutual’s tailored product offerings.

This, according to the firm, would also make consumers make instant purchase of solutions that align with their personal goals and make claims.

Executive Head, Marketing, Old Mutual, Alero Ladipo, reiterated that the launch of the revamped website was connected to the brand’s drive to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria and increase the accessibility of insurance solutions.

She explained: “This website speaks to every Nigerian, we want them to think about the great plans they have for themselves and their families, and to seek the right partner to help them achieve those goals. A great future doesn’t just happen, it results when people make the right plans and have the right protection for those plans.

“Buying insurance should be an activity that fits into our everyday life and we should be able to purchase insurance ‘on the go’ or make a claim. The claims functionality demystifies the illusion that ‘insurance companies don’t pay claims’. In Old Mutual, we are about partnerships. On the new site you can initiate a claim and you will be updated on progress until payment”.