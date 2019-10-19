Askdamz Launches Wellness App, Institute , Online Academy

By Tosin Cleggy

In a bid to promote health and wellness amongst Nigerians, weight-loss expert, Adedamola Ladejobi a.k.a Askdamz this week launched the Askdamz wellness app, the Askdamz Wellness institute and online wellness Academy.

Speaking with journalists, she said the wellness institute and academy was launched to train people on how to live a healthy lifestyle and achieve general wholeness.

“There are two parts, there is the Askdamz app and the wellness institute. I’m proud to say that the app is the first of its kind in Africa and Nigeria, it’s the first fitness app where you have a step counter to track your steps, a calorie counter to check our different type of Nigerian foods. Normally, if you go on all these fitness apps, you can’t track egusi, elubo, eba and so on.

She added: “All these foods are not bad, they are natural but our method of preparation sometimes affect the eventual outcome. There is also the fasting tracker as a lot of people are big on intermittent fasting these days. The great thing is that it’s not a one size fits all approach and there are different packages for different purposes. It also boasts a sleep tracker, BMI tracker, water tracker, daily weight loss tracker to help you keep track of weight loss goals, there’s also a blog that talks about wellness, health, food and nutrition. There are also pop-up ads on the site where people can place ads on the app or blog and it’s free once you’re registered on the site.”

Furthermore, she said: “The academy has courses people can take to understand the intricacies of fitness and wellness so they’re fit to teach others and live healthier lives. This will create a ripple effect, leading to more jobs and a healthier, more informed populace. Once you register on the wellness institute, after completing the course, you will be Askdamz certified but we’re presently working with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) to legalise the certification properly. Our tutors and contributors are experts in their respective fields and we’ve launched 19 courses today. There are tests and assignments you’ll take during the course duration and at the end, you’ll get a certificate of completion in the particular area you registered for.

Revealing that the app is free and available on Android and iOS, she explained that it took 20 experts to build the app and institute so far and she aims to add more in the near future.

According to her, the idea started from her personal passion. “I started loosing weight strictly for myself. I’m a trained lawyer by profession and I practiced briefly. I was practicing law but was always reading about science and it didn’t make sense then but makes sense now. I lost 40kg on my own, I used to be a size 20 but now, I’m a size 10 and went down Four dress sizes. I dumped law finally four years ago and have coached thousands of people in over 70 countries worldwide in every continent.”

Explaining the courses in detail, she revealed that the most expensive course was how to begin a career as a wight loss and wellness coach done by her personally, whilst other courses range from 10, 000 Naira and above.

“However, we don’t want people to just take the course and go, we actually want to educate and re-orientate their minds one course at a time. we started building the app about three months ago but the real journey started about eight months ago. However, the idea for the app was conceived three years ago.”

Going down memory lane, she said vanity and her health were responsible for her start into the wellness journey. “I can’t lie, I wanted to look better in my clothes but God showed me that if I were ill, I wouldn’t even look good in any clothes. I had hyper-acidity, I wanted that to go and I wanted to look good in my clothes as well. So I killed two birds with one stone, I regained my health and lost a lot of weight. Wellness was my inspiration.”

Any woman that wants to lose weight, I’ll tell them to take it easy on their selves. “Don’t be too hard on yourself, take it easy. Our metabolisms vary. Two people can be on the same plan and lose weight differently. Be your own kind of beautiful, just stay focused, determined and consistent. Decide, commit, succeed is my mantra. If being overweight causes you discomfort, change positions, you’re not a tree is what I tell people.”