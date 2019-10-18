Kogi Deputy Governor Impeached

Embattled Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, has been impeached from office by the State House of Assembly.

His impeachment was sequel to the submission of the Justice Nadir Ajana panel report which found the deputy governor guilty of allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

Hon. Hassan Abdulahi, leader of the House, announced the decision Friday.

Abdullahi said the impeachment was carefully considered.

The Ajana panel was constituted in August after Achuba accused Governor Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and plotting to assassinate him, allegations the governor denied.

