Ibadan Gets a Taste of Orijinal Nights

Vanessa Obioha

Known for its indigeneity, premium herbal alcohol drink Orijin wowed the city of Ibadan with a special kind of music and cultural event to mark the Independence Day celebration. Tagged Orijinal Nights, the event saw the residents troop into the Trans Amusement Park in large droves to celebrate their culture.

Decked in colorful and stylish African prints, beads and hand crafted accessories, they displayed the beauty of our arts and culture with melodious performances by King Saheed Osupa, 9ice and Qdot.

QDot opened the event, showing off his lyrical prowess and rhythmic flows with a performance the crowd couldn’t get enough of. QDot’s performance was only the beginning of a night that took live performances to a mind blowing level as 9ice blew the roof off the open air venue with his powerful performance of crowd favourites like ‘Gbamu Gbamu’, ‘Promise’ and ‘Street Credibility’.

King of fuji Osupa closed the evening with his energy-packed fuji classics, delivering crowd-pleasing hits back to back, and keeping the audience on their feet in prolonged ovation.

With the critical acclaim of Orijinal Nights, Orijin continues to blend the best of old and new, the best of culture, tradition and the contemporary, to create something truly fresh, original and connected to our roots.