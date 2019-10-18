Clerics in Edo visit, pray for success of Obaseki’s administration

Clerics drawn from different parts of Edo State have prayed for the success of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door prayer session with the Governor and members of the state Executive Council, Pastor Abiola Omobude of New Covenant Gospel Church said the delegation was in Government House to inform the Governor that the Christian community believes in his reforms and developmental strides in the state.

“We are here to tell the Governor that we believe in him and what he is doing for the State. We are also here to pray with me.

“The church stands in to pray and defend the land. We stand in for governors and leaders of nations, as men of God. The church, in accordance with the word of God, is here to pray with the government to ensure a peaceful state.”