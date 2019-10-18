Another First Class Regus Workplace Centre Takes Off in Lagos

Mary Nnah

Regus has yet again launched its newest center in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

The launch, which took place on last week, is the second center launch in the space of four months as part of Regus centre wider strategy to bring the workplace closer to businesses in Lagos.

Set on the sixth floor of the Landmark Towers, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Regus newest centre launch kicked off with a press conference featuring brokers and the Executive Vice Chairman, Regus, Ayo Akinmade in one of the well-furnished and embellished meeting rooms of the Victoria Island centre of Regus.

Speaking in at the event, Akinmade said “we look forward to having another centre next year in Banana Island and we also intend to introduce another brand of the International Workspace Group called ‘Spaces’ on the Lagos Mainland for businesses to take advantage of its products offerings”.

Stressing that all sizes of businesses can take advantage of the offerings as the prices can be afforded by one man businesses and multinationals alike, Akinmade noted that the demand for a flexible workspace is on the increase following the value added services clients benefit from using the products.

Regus had earlier launched two new centres in Abuja and Port Harcourt in July 2019.

These offices are designed to enhance productivity and connect like-minded professionals, and reduce cost of owning and maintaining an office space.

Akinmade who said Regus centre situated at V.I Waterfront is an instant global community and a place to belong, added, “our network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment”.

Sales Director at IWG, Karim Ahmed said Regus will continue to provide customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio.

Also present at the event was the Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Africa, Paul Onwuanibe, who said, “Landmark Towers presents an incredible ambience to live, work, and play”.

The Victoria Island Waterfront Center is set within the Landmark ecosystem where clients have exclusive discounts and priority access to a range of facilities that include gym, hotel, leisure beach, retail shops, cinema, restaurants (including the famous Hard Rock Cafe), spa, medical centre, and sporting facilities.

The range of products available at Regus covers individual workspaces, lounges, co-working spaces, virtual office, meeting rooms and shared workspaces.

Ayo further stated that these products offerings can be accessed at any centre across the 4000 locations situated in 120 countries around the globe as a registered member for free. These centres are in airports, cities, and other strategic locations.

Other centres include: Mulliner Towers, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; Lekki Admiralty center, located along Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1, Lagos and the Africa Re Building at Karimu Ikotun Street off Sanusi Fafunwa, VI, Lagos.

There is also the Port Hacourt office at Old Michelin Compound,Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Rivers State, Port Harcourt, Rivers as well as the Abuja of located at the Churchgate Towers in Abuja Constitution Avenue 4th Floor Tower C; the Rivers House on the 4th floor, Building 2 in the City center.