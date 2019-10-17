WACS Offers FCT Residents Free Surgeries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Free Medical Outreach of the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) has offered residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) various forms of free surgical procedures.

The programme is a part of WACS’s 60th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference which will hold in Abuja from February 17-20, 2020.

The delegation of the Local Organising Committee from the College led by its Immediate past President, Professor King-David Teina-Yawe, disclosed this when it paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA recently.

A Fellow of the College and acting General Manager, FCT Hospitals Management Board, Dr Francis Alu, said the surgical procedures will involve both minor surgeries such as cataracts and hernia and major ones such as fibroids.

Alu also said the general hospitals in Kubwa, Bwari and Kuje will be available for minor surgeries while major surgeries will be carried out at the Federal Medical Center Jabi, Garki Specialist and National Hospitals.

A private eye specialist hospital, Rachel Eye Center will also be involved, adding that 45 volunteer doctors will be available in each of the hospitals while the target was to treat 1000 patients across the seven hospitals.

Teina- Yawe said the delegates were expected to come from all over the world and that the FCT was selected because of the availability of world class conference facilities that can accommodate such a large delegation.

In his response, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello noted that some of the best surgeons in Nigeria were proud members of the West African College of Surgeons and have performed exceptionally well in their chosen profession.

He said the city was looking forward to having the delegates, adding that plans were underway to make Abuja a destination of choice for conference tourism.

Among those at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, and the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bashir Mai-Borno.