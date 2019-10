By Omololu Ogunmade

Governors from the South-east are currently holding talks with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa.

Leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by the President-General, John Nwodo, are also present in the meeting.

Governors in the meeting are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano is represented by his deputy.

Details later…