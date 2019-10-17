Nigeria’s Quadre, Blessing Hit Next Round at Lagos Open

Two Nigerian players survived first round scare when the main draws of the second leg of 2019 Lagos Open Tennis served off on Wednesday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre was too much for her opponent from Denmark, Dasam Divine Nweke, who she beat in straight sets of 6-0,6-0 to qualify for the second round in the women’s singles. Also Blessing Samuel made it to the second round after she beat compatriot Muhammed Jumai in another straight sets of 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Aziz Ouakaa made a surprised performance on Day One of the Main draws as he stopped opponent from Ukraine, in a three sets thrilling game. Quakaa, a first timer in the Lagos Open Tennis defeated tournament’s 7th seed, Eric Vanshelbosim 5-7,6-3,6-3. Nigerian Joseph Imeh Ubon could not complete his match against top seed in the men’s singles, Tunisian Mausouri Skander as the game was stopped 3-0 in the first set.

Zimbabwe’s Garanganga Takanyi had a smooth ride over Nigeria Paul Emmanuelin a game that ended 6-1,6-3. Seventh seed Camry Hemery from France, who was the champion of the first leg, won his first round game yesterday.

Hemery beat Nigerian Sylvester Emmanuel 7-6 (4), 3-0. Emmanuel retired in the second set of the match. Top seed in the women’s singles, Mendez Seone from Austria beat Swedish Fanny Ostlund in straight sets of 6-2,6-2. South African teenager, Kruger Isabella defeated Tunisian Chiraz Bechri 6-4, 7-5.

In other results, France’s Setodji Thomas defeated Nigerian Abayomi Oluseyi Phillips 6-2, 6-4. Osewa Michael Oluwatosin lost 3-6, 1-6 to French Meraut Tristani. Nigerian Ronke Akingbade was defeated by Nastja Kolar from Slovenia

1-6, 0-6. Runner up in the women’s singles final in the first leg, Brazilian Laura Pigossi won her match against Anette Munozova of Sweden 6-4,6-0.