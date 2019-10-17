Lawan Calls for Prayers to Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The President of Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has stressed the need for Nigerians to pray fervently for the country to overcome its challenges.

Speaking yesterday while playing host to a delegation of the Christian Legislators’ Fellowship of the National Assembly who had come to invite him to a Prayer Breakfast, Lawan declared that with the various challenges that Nigeria and its people face, Nigerians need to pray more.

“Today, we face serious security challenges. Where we have security agencies who are mandated to ensure that we are secured and protected, if nothing, we should pray for them that they are able to perform well.

“It is not only in empowering them with weapons; the power of God is beyond weapons. I’m sure that all people of faith will continue to pray for our security agencies to protect us.”

The Senate President, who also mentioned challenges in the economy, said as leaders, “we have the responsibility to ensure that we continue to provide leadership, to continue to seek the intervention of God in the way and manner that we lead our people. We have to do whatever we can to be as truthful, transparent and accountable to our people.”

This, he said, requires the guidance of God, adding that nobody can achieve anything without the blessings and mercies of the Almighty God.

“I believe that this country needs prayers, and that this country needs unity amongst all faith. We all worship one God, and he is the only way through which we can have our country led properly,” Lawan said.

President of the Fellowship, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who is also the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, said the National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event organised by Christians in National Assemblies and Congresses all over the world.

According to him, the mission was to invite the Senate President to the 10th National Prayer Breakfast scheduled to hold on October 31, 2019 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.