Experts Harp on Data Harmonisation

Oluchi Chibuzor

As digital revolution continues to drive innovation across all sectors in the country, data analytics have emphasised the need to synchronise all data information in view of increasing utilisation of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the nation.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Director(MD/CEO), Axon Analytics Limited, Edirin Abamwa, disclosed this recently in Lagos, at media briefing to open a seven-day training on Machine Learning, with a theme; “The Future of Data Analytics”.

Abamwa, said there was need to manage large volume of historical data in an accurate manner in an economy currently influence by digital innovation.

He said the training would enable participants understand the science of getting computer to learn and act like humans and improve their learning.

According to him, “Digital marketers are looking to eliminate the guesswork involved in data-driven marketing, programmers in the e-commerce space looking to build a product-based recommendation system based on customer purchase history.

“Also, financial analysts, medical scientists, data entry specialists, digital marketers in e-commerce, etc can also benefit from this rare opportunity.”

The training, a brainchild of The Real of Real and Meta Analytics (ARMA) was in partnership with Netcore and WSI-Axon was developed to bridge the gap between knowledge of analytics and the right people, to demystify the dynamics of analytics thereby empowering professionals with cutting edge training.

Speaking also, the Programme Coordinator of ARMA, Rajesh Jakhotia, said at the end of the programme, participants would have been able to gain an in-depth knowledge of machine learning that would advance their career in a fast-growing industry, generate insights from data and build predictive models, predict customer needs, customer defaults, frauds, machine breakdown, and much more.

“We are bringing this rare opportunity to Nigerians so that those business executives who find it hard to build a product recommendation system that motivates their customers to purchase like Amazon. “Or those who find it difficult to detect spam, identify and filter abuse, or find it difficult doing customer segmentation and predicting churn and lifetime value of customers, or those who still do manual data entry instead of automating the process can make their marks in their various endeavours.”