Buhari Approves N10bn for Upgrade of Enugu Airport

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja approved N10 billion for the take-off of the expansion and rehabilitation work in Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The airport was shut down seven weeks ago to pave way for its upgrade.

Buhari after the approval, remarked that he had an assurance from Sirika that the project would be expeditiously executed.

The president announced the approval on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari.

“I have approved the sum of N10billion for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this,” he said.