UBEC Scores Osun High in Project Implementation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has rated Osun State high in projects implementation, while lauding the outstanding performance of the state in the execution of projects.

UBEC further applauded the state government for being prompt and faithful to the payment of counterpart funding.

This was disclosed by UBEC board members during a courtesy visit to the governor after their assessment of some of the counterpart-funded projects implemented by the state.

Speaking during the courtesy visit in Osogbo, the leader of the delegation, Percy Osundu commended the administration for prioritising education in the state, adding that the visit to the state exposed them to the achievements that the state has recorded in the education sector.

Osundu, who described Osun as a model in the education sector, expressed confidence in the education policy of the state which he said had impacted the lives of the people, particularly the young ones.

“We are here on the directive of the UBEC Governing Board to see and assess some of the projects executed by the state in partnership between it and the commission.

“We are equally here to interact with the government through the governor; the leadership in the Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to know the level of synergy and collaboration that exist to advance the sector.

“So far, we have seen the exceptional performance of the state in the education sector most importantly in the area of basic education.

“When we were in Ondo State, we thought we had seen it all, but with what we have seen in Osun in terms of infrastructure development and support to the quality education, it is clear that Osun has been complementing the efforts of the commission at promoting education.

“As a matter of fact, with what we have seen in Osun, we are confident to say Osun is one of the states where education has been given topmost priority, and where education infrastructure receives optimum attention.

“There is no doubt in the fact that in terms of marching grants, Osun is top on the list as the state has been prompt and diligent in the fulfilment of its obligations.

“I must commend the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the love and passion attached to education. We will take this to Abuja as we also appeal to the state not to relent in its efforts at providing quality education.

“We want the state government to do more on out-of-school children, though minimal in the state, but we believe that the gesture would further help to advance the education sector,” Osundu said.

Responding, Oyetola said his administration decided to prioritise education because of its potential as the bedrock of any meaningful development.

“I am glad that you are here not only to see our little efforts in the education sector but to also assess the commitment that we have attached to the provision of quality education.

“We have been able to achieve all we have achieved because we place much premium on education, which is why we have been prompt and consistent in the payment of our counterpart funds.

“Our commitment to the payment of counterpart funds is not limited to the education sector alone, it is so in other sectors that require counterpart funding.

“As a government, we are committed to making education attractive, affordable and accessible to all that is why we are doing everything possible to promote the sector,” he added.

Members of the delegation included: Alhaji Badamosi Musa, the UBEC Director of Audit Department; Mr. Noel Jossou, the UBEC Social Mobilisation Officer; Mr. Kamorudeen Jimoh, Osun State UBEC Coordinator and Alhaji Mustapha Abdulganiy, UBEC State Administrative Officer.