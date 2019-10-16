Task Force Impounds 134 Motorcycles in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a bid to restore sanity to Lagos roads and rid the state of defiant motorcyclists, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Agency Taskforce yesterday raided some select areas in the state and impounded 134 motorcycles.

The agency said the impounded commercial motorcycles were plying restricted routes along CMS, Marina, Apongbon and Yaba including an ORide motorcyclist, who took wrong way.

The agency’s Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, while parading the impounded motorcycles, said they flouted traffic regulations by riding along restricted routes, saying the agency was compelled to embark on the clampdown due to the enormous complaints that reached him about their illegal activities.

He explained that the clampdown would stretch to other restricted routes in Victoria Island, Ajah and Lekki to put a check to the illegal operations and plying of restricted routes. He condemned the careless ride by the motorcyclists, saying their activities endanger lives of motorists and pedestrians.

Citing the Lagos Traffic Laws, Egbeyemi said the motorcyclists plied restricted routes, noting that every motorcycle operator must wear crash helmets, be above 18 of years, and must not ride on kerb/median/road setbacks.

“The motorcyclists are expected to adhere to Lagos traffic rules. They must not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/child below 12 years. They must not instal any musical gadgets on their motorcycles. They must wear an apron. They must not operate beyond 10pm and must operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with government,” he said.

The chairman condemned the recklessness of ORide motorcyclists, who he alleged were gradually becoming a problem on the roads as they ride against traffic and on flyovers, adding that the agency would ensure that the Lagos Traffic Regulations are adhered to in all areas of the state.