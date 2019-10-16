SGF: Fraudsters Using My Office to Dupe People

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has accused a group of faceless persons under the cover of the social media and other platforms of luring innocent members of the public to apply online for non-existing jobs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Director Information, OSGF, Willie Bassey, disclaimed the fraudsters, who deceive unwary members of the public to send their curriculum vitae at a fee to a non-existing desk at the OSGF.

The statment said that the SGF had become aware of numerous forged introductory purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The Office is similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision. For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects,” the statement stated.

The OSGF warned the public to be wary of the clandestine activities of the dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece.