Falana’s Claim that I Have Joined APC False, Says Moghalu

It’s a case of mistaken identity, senior lawyer apologises

Martins Ifijeh

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has denied claims by a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and taken up appointment under the present administration, saying the reports were false and embarrassing.

Falana has however apologised over his statement, noting that it was a case of mistaken identity and that his intention was not to embarrass the professor.

Moghalu said “This effort to malign my character and reputation by an individual I have always respected, was a complete shock to me. It is surprising that a man of Mr. Falana’s standing, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria no less, could make such weighty statements without verification. The media that reported this attack on me by Mr. Falana without checking the veracity of his statements acted in dereliction of their professional ethics and have actively spread fake news. I demand and expect an apology and a public retraction of this falsehood from Mr. Falana.

“I contested in the 2019 presidential election as the flag bearer of the YPP. Since the elections, I have convened To Build a Nation (TBAN), a non-partisan citizens’ movement focused on advocacy for electoral/political reforms and voter education in Nigeria. In order to strengthen the integrity of the movement’s non-partisan stance, I recently announced my resignation from the YPP. I am not a member of any political party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Falana has offered an apology, saying any embarrassment caused by the incorrect aspect of the statement was deeply regretted.

Tagged ‘My Mea Culpa’, the SAN said: “At the symposium held in memory of the late Fela Anikulapo-kuti in Lagos Monday, I did say that Prof. Moghalu had called it quits with the YPP, the political party which sponsored his presidential election in February 2019. I equally said that he had joined the ruling party and accepted an appointment from the federal government.

“While confirming his resignation from the YPP, Moghalu has stated that he has neither joined the ruling party nor accepted an appointment from the federal government. I believe him in toto. I did not set out to embarrass Prof. Moghalu as it was a case of mistaken identity,” he added.